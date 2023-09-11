Bulldozers on Monday, Aug. 31, began demolishing the bleachers and other structures at the old Moss Field located behind Hixson Middle School to make way for a new sports facility. The Webster Groves School District anticipates the project’s completion prior to the 2024-25 school year. When completed, the stadium will boast an eight-lane track, turf field, concession stands, locker rooms and restrooms, concrete seating, a video scoreboard and a “Champions Deck” to enhance the overall experience for students, staff and community members. The project was made possible by the passage of Prop S in August of 2022, as well as the “For The W” private fundraising campaign. | photo by Ursula Ruhl