Could democracy get lost in the mail in the upcoming Nov. 3 general election for the U.S Presidency? Are state and county elections also in jeopardy? More residents are expressing concern about the election and the fate of their votes.
“I am very concerned about what will happen this election because of the post office situation,” said Webster Groves resident Janet Noble. “I work for the Labor Department and have always helped a lot of post office employees with medical issues and employment issues.
“These employees tell me the new U.S. Postmaster just appointed by President Trump has removed personnel, equipment, and made changes that are slowing everything down,” said Noble. “I have experienced that with my own mail already. This is all being done just in time for the election.”
U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy is the first USPS head in decades to bring no actual experience to the job. Some Congress members are complaining that this new appointment’s major qualifications seem to be a million dollars in contributions to the 2016 Trump Campaign.
Trump and DeJoy say the postal service is losing billions and major cuts must be made in service and in employees. The U.S. House is proposing a $25 billion infusion of cash and a guarantee that services will be protected through the election until Jan. 1, 2021.
“Post office employees are upset and feeling very, very intimidated by what’s going on,” said Noble “They don’t want to talk about it openly, because they know what happens to whistle blowers in the Trump Administration.”
Denise Lieberman of Missouri Election Protection in St. Louis said that her non-partisan group’s voter hotline has received many phone calls about the changes being made at the USPS. Eighty days out from the general election, this is critical because so many absentee ballots and mail-in ballots will be handled by the post office because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People don’t want to be in a crowd to vote at the polls because of the contagious disease. They want to mail it in,” said Lieberman. “The number one issue on our hotline involves questions about their ballots and the postal service.”
Lieberman said she has two messages for voters right now: First, if you are going to use an absentee ballot make sure it is completed correctly and put it in the mail as early as possible. Second, make sure you realize that the Nov. 3 election results may not be known for days with all the counting of mailed ballots because of the pandemic.
How Early Is Early?
Rick Stream, the Republican co-chair of the bipartisan St. Louis County Election Board, said there are a number of dates to keep in mind as Nov. 3 approaches. And, if you are planning to cast an absentee ballot by mail this general election, it is not too early to apply for a ballot now.
The Election Board will start processing the applications on Sept. 22 and absentee ballots will begin being mailed out to voters. The deadline for asking for ballot applications is Oct. 21. The completed ballots must be received at the election board by the day of the Nov. 3 election. They can also be personally delivered to the election board in St. Ann.
“We had a tremendous number of absentee ballots in the June election,” said Stream. “We were proactive in sending out applications for people 60 and over for all three of this year’s elections. We figured the COVID-19 problem was going to be here for all three 2020 elections.
“In the most recent primary election, there were 82,000 absentee ballots returned,” Stream explained. “We had 35 of our people counting them. We start the process of preparing the ballots that come in early, but the tabulation takes place on election day. That is when we run them through the machines.”
Stream said the Election Board is expecting 150,000 to 200,000 absentee ballots to come in for the general election. He said he is confident that as many as 300,000 could come in and the job would get done. He said it’s a non-partisan operation and the office won’t close until all the ballots are counted.
Stream said that if people get their absentee ballot and they forget to mail it, or worry that they cannot get it in the mailbox soon enough, they can surrender it at their polling place. The ballot will be voided and voters can go ahead and vote at their polling place.
“We have done fine with the absentee balloting,” said Stream. “We have had some problems with poll workers not showing up at the polls and losing polling sites. We lost some churches and senior centers that had been polling places in the past.
“We lost some of our older poll workers who were afraid of being exposed to COVID-19 while working at the polls,” added Stream. “We are actively recruiting younger poll workers. We have training sessions going on to prepare workers to have all the health precautions ready at the polls.”
Stream is confident voting will go okay in St. Louis County, but he understands some of the jitters going on nationally about the Nov. 3 election.
“We have 50 states and a lot of different processes going on,” said Stream. “So, yes, it could be several days before some states and jurisdictions get it all done. Results may not be ready on Tuesday night.
“Voting at the polls is the ideal situation, but we are dealing with a pandemic,” said Stream. “Voting absentee or by mail-in is much more involved and labor intensive to process. We have done fine in the county and we have a good relationship with the post office.”
Misinformation: Big Problem
Lieberman of Missouri Election Protection said Americans need to be prepared that we may not have election results in national races for several days. She said the state-to-state patchwork of ballot processes guarantees the counting will not be finished on Nov. 3.
“I don’t know a single election analyst who thinks this will be done on Nov. 3, and voters need to be prepared for that,” said Lieberman. “And if counting goes on for several days, that does not mean that the process is crooked or the election is rigged.
“The big problem is the amount of misinformation that is being put out by this administration,” said Lieberman. “It is deliberately meant to undermine the process and to deliberately confuse voters about participating in the process. It is meant to undermine our confidence in our democracy.”
Lieberman said state legislatures, including Missouri, must streamline the voting process for the future and make it easier to vote whether at the polls or by mail. She said the Missouri legislature has hurt the process with absentee ballots with its “received by” versus its “postmarked by” requirement, in addition to the confusing notary requirements.
Webster Groves’ resident Noble said she has no confidence in the new postmaster facilitating ballot mailing so it is “received by” the Nov. 3 election date. She said Americans should be furious that the U.S. Post Office is being targeted by Trump right before the election, but she noted his actions also hurt regular mailing needs.
“People depend on the post office for mailing medicines, billing and their Social Security checks. This is unconscionable,” said Noble. “I received my AT&T billing on Aug. 8 that was due on Aug. 2. It was processed in July and was hung up in the mail. Now I will have to pay a late fee.
“I get told that I should do all my bills on the internet, but I like the mail. A lot of older people still don’t have computers and don’t use the internet. We had a pretty reliable mail system. But my recent problems with the mail have me very alarmed about the election. There’s no end to how things are deteriorating in this country with our current leadership.”
Despite her unhappiness with leadership in Washington, D.C., she said that if she starts making political signs, they will not be for opposition political candidates.
“My signs are going to say: ‘Vote Early.’ People need to vote as early as possible,” said Noble. “Get those absentee ballots in the mail as soon as possible, but make sure that they are done correctly so they are not eliminated. Vote early with this new postal situation.”