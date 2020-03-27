As more people lose their jobs in the wake of coronavirus closures, there is an increasing need at area food pantries.
“With many people losing their jobs and kids out of school, the demand is greater than ever,” said Larry Watson, president of Kirk Care, which has been providing food and utility assistance to those in need within the Kirkwood School District since 1982.
The nonprofit, which has helped more than 7,800 families and roughly 14,000 individuals over the past five years, was seeing an increased demand for services prior to the pandemic.
Over those five years, Kirk Care has seen a 35% increase in the number of families and nearly a 55% increase in the number of individuals the nonprofit serves — and about half of those are children and teens under the age of 18.
Last year alone there was a significant uptick. In 2019, there was a 20 percent increase in request for services, and Kirk Care expects at least an additional 20 percent increase this year if not more in the wake of COVID-19, according to Watson.
Kirk Care is doing its best to meet and prepare for the increased demand, but there aren’t nearly as many food and monetary donations coming in.
“Our pantry is dwindling very fast,” Watson said. “We are getting some food donations, but not as much because churches and schools are shut down and a lot of donations come from those avenues. This is forcing us to purchase items that normally would be donated. We’re having to go out and buy canned meats and other items that turn quickly in the pantry while there’s also a shortage of those items in the stores.”
There aren’t as many volunteers readily available either given the social distancing requirements.
“Our volunteers are putting in quite a few hours, but of course we’re trying to limit that due to the restrictions,” Watson said. “We have all hands on deck and volunteers making sure we are stocked so the people we serve don’t go hungry.”
Kirk Care has had to modify some of its operations to keep serving people, such as limiting deliveries to older adults to once a week to cut back on exposure. The deliveries that used to be taken directly into homes are now left on the porch after being handled with proper sanitary precautions.
“It’s a crazy time, but we cannot let the most vulnerable in our community go without food,” Watson said.
Each delivery of food items also includes a fresh food voucher so individuals can then purchase fresh produce items at a local grocery store.
“Over the past five years we’ve given out $300,000 in fresh food vouchers and $225,000 of utility assistance, which is why donations are so critical,” Watson said.
Kirk Care is calling on the community to help them help others as coronavirus closures and layoffs continue to cause hardship for many families and individuals in Kirkwood.
Watson said the best way people can help Kirk Care right now is through a financial donation because that requires no person-to-person contact. Donations can be made on Kirk Care’s website at www.kirkcare.org.
People living in the Kirkwood area can also check a box on their utility bill to designate they would like to help others pay their utilities.
For those who wish to donate food items, Kirk Care has a “shopping list” of preferred items that includes canned meats and fruits, canned vegetables, boxed meals, breakfast items and more.
Food donations may be dropped off at any of Kirk Care’s donation drop boxes located outside the Kirkwood Train Station, Kirkwood City Hall, Kirkwood Public Library, Kirkwood Community Center, Fresh Thyme Market in Kirkwood and Webster Hills United Methodist Church Christian Life Center. For food pickup arrangements, email admin@kirkcare.org.
For more information, to donate or receive assistance, visit www.kirkcare.org or call (314)965-0406.
Webster-Rock Hill Ministries
Webster-Rock Hill Ministries is also seeing an increased need at its food pantry, and is in need of both financial and food donations.
Like Kirk Care, Webster-Rock Hill Ministries is adjusting its practices to reduce personal contact and practice social distancing. The nonprofit, which has been serving families in the Webster Groves and Rock Hill communities since 1982, is now instituting a new procedure for in-kind donations based on the increased need for specific items and increased client requests.
In-kind donations are not currently being accepted at the nonprofit’s usual Waymire location. Beginning Friday, March 27, all in-kind donations can be dropped off at Webster Groves Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1320 W. Lockwood Ave. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Enter the church parking lot from the east, and follow the signs and directions from volunteers. Donors are asked to remain in their cars while volunteers unload items.
Urgently needed items include canned meat and vegetables, dry food items, personal hygiene items, toilet paper, hand soap and hand sanitizer, and grocery/drug store gift cards.
As is the case with Kirk Care, the best way to support Webster Groves-Rock Hill Ministries right now is through monetary donations, which gives the nonprofit flexibility to purchase what’s currently needed most to support those it serves. Financial donations can be made on the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries website at wrhm.org.
For clients of Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, the nonprofit says it will continue to provide services as long as it is able, and curbside services will be used whenever possible to minimize person-to-person contact.
For more information, to donate or receive assistance, visit www.wrhm.org or call 314-961-5082.