Calling on all Webster Groves School District stakeholders! Your attendance at the twice per month school board meetings is requested! After reading Maggie Toman’s letter (Sept. 3 Mailbag) pointing out the district’s falling rankings published in U.S. News and World Report and knowing that the proficiency scores per DESE have been declining for years in general — and are abysmal for our Black students specifically as only 20-25% are proficient in math, English and science as of the last reporting — what is going on with the academics of our school district?
The current board of education reports to the community and they owe us some solid answers for the poor rankings and proficiency results, as well as the widening of the academic gap about which they so strongly profess they care. We are a well-funded district — there is no excuse for the poor showing. We must show up to these board meetings and demand academic excellence for our kids.
Tricia Warner
Webster Groves