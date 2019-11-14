Buechler, Dolores Jean, 86, of Webster Groves, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019 with family by her side.
Jean was born to Mary and Merrill Harmon on Nov. 25, 1932 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. While a senior in high school, Jean met Jack Buechler from Brentwood, Missouri. They were wed March 7, 1953 in Roxana, Illinois and were married for 58 years. They resided in Webster Groves for over fifty-five years. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2011; by her mother, Mary; father, Merrell; and sister Brenda.
Jean is survived by her brother Charles (Cecelia); her three sons: James (Luzmila) of Affton; David (Ellen) of Webster Groves and Stephen of Overland Park, Kansas; her grandchildren: Emily (Derric), Abbie (Judd), Daniel, Alexa, Jacob and Ethan; great-grandson, Noah; nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Jean leaves a rich legacy of love for family. She was immensely proud of her sons and family. Each member has a gift she treasured.
Jean brought her dynamic spirit, creativity, and humorous flair to every room she inhabited, whether she was creating memories for holidays by decorating her home; cooking or baking her mouthwatering pies, cakes or chocolate chip cookies; working in her yard with her flowers; being a firefighter’s wife; hiking or snowmobiling; playing games with family; talking about sports or spending time with friends. Jean was the host of many unforgettable gatherings. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she has touched. Jean made a life commitment to serve others in many ways. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church, 921 Edgar Road, Webster Groves, Missouri 63119.