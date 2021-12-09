Cassani, Delores C. (nee Green), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. She was the beloved wife for 71 years of Richard T. Cassani; dear mother of Richard M. (Sharon) Cassani, Ann Marie (Tony) Marino, Brian T. (Pat Taylor) Cassani, Mary T. (Larry) Born, Beth (Ivan) Orup and the late Delores “FiFi” Cassani and Paul Joseph (surviving Janet) Cassani; dear grandmother to 14 grandchildren; great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren; and dear sister of Augusta Green and the late Daisy Miller and Frank Green.
Delores’ greatest passions were her faith and her love for her family. Her quiet faith was a force of love that inspired all who really knew her. It motivated everything she did, and she was an example to everyone in her life. She was a leader in the most humble way and never required attention or praise to motivate her. Her joy came in the successes of her family and helping them to navigate the inevitable ups and downs in life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Services: visitation at Annunciation Catholic Church Friday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Kutis Affton Service. See more at www.kutisfuneralhomes.com/cassani-delores-c.