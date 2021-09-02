Bouffarde, Delores, age 93, of Webster Groves, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Delores was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to providing for her family, she was an accomplished school teacher, giving her the ability to touch the lives of so many. While maintaining a focus on bettering herself, she was always willing to assist anyone in need around her.
She is survived by a loving family, which will miss her dearly. The grief felt by this loss can be offset with the knowledge that she was grateful to have lived a full life, to have been loved by many and was ready and excited to take the next step in her journey.
In lieu of a memorial service, the family would ask that everyone take a moment to reflect on how she had touched each of our lives, and perhaps share a story or two with someone special, in order to keep her memory alive.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the following educational organizations that support our local students: Webster Groves School District Foundation, 400 East Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119, wgsdfoundation.org; The Howard A. Latta Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 31124, St. Louis, MO 63131, Counseling & Social Work/The Howard A. Latta Scholarship Fund, webster.k12.mo.us.