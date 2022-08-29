Thank you to the city of Webster Groves for striping the bike lanes along Lockwood from Rock Hill to Berry. After a slightly rough start due to weather delays and some confusion over the use of the “buffer” lane, as a cyclist who regularly rides between Webster and Kirkwood, I am delighted that there is now a safer route for myself and my children, and for the hundreds of other cyclists who ride this stretch of Lockwood every week.
As a driver who also often drives the same route, I’ve found there is ample space for both cyclists and vehicles (including buses and trucks) to share the road, and as far as I have seen there has been no increase in vehicle congestion due to the lane reduction.
Cycling and pedestrian accessibility are a huge reason why many people choose to live in and visit Webster Groves, and the addition of the bike lanes is hopefully a sign the city will invest in further improvements to support the cycling and walking community. Now if only people would stop using the bike lane for parking!
Paul Barrs
Webster Groves