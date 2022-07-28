Massey, Delbert Jack, July 24 1926 - July 20, 2022.
He was the loving husband of Marilyn Massey for 44 years. With her he had 11 children and stepchildren, 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by children, Patty (Steve) Lemmon, David (Linda), Brian, Richard (Diane) and Stuart Massey, and Laura (Gary) Gillespie; and his stepchildren, John (Joanie) and Jeff (Tina) Stauder, Margie (Ralph) Wasielewski, and Mary (Hank) Spencer. He was preceded in death by stepson and his wife, Jim and Nancy Stauder; and first wife, Mary (Files) Massey.
Del retired from Monsanto in 1986. He received a master of science in chemistry from the University of Georgia, was an avid player of bridge and tennis, enjoyed singing barbershop, and took to home computers from their very start. He was a long time Kirkwood area resident.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.