This retort is in response to the letters of Horton, Vaughan and Roach that appeared in Mailbag in the Webster-Kirkwood Times of Dec. 18-24, 2020.
In our democracy (as opposed to the “Nazi” democracy), the First Amendment grants Wagner, Schmitt et al “the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” They did so by signing an amicus brief.
And a better definition of “unconstitutional” is the three and a half year “search” for Russian collusion in the 2016 election based on illegal FISA applications which cost taxpayers over $45 million and came up with “nothing.”
As for calling Ann Wagner “immoral,” a better definition of that word would be a male paying someone to videotape him lying “au naturel,” smoking a crack pipe and indulging in an act best defined by the behavior of Bill and Monica in the Oval Office.
The First Amendment also grants its citizens free speech. But referring to two elected officials (Wagner and Schmitt), both with surnames of German origin, as Nazis, is despicable, deplorable and criminal. My grandmother was 100% German. Her family (as did many, many Germans in St. Louis) contributed greatly to the field of dentistry and commerce. If you had referred to her as a “Nazi,” you would have been sitting across from her in a court of law facing defamation/libel charges. She did NOT “suffer fools gladly.”
There is not an ethnic, religious or racial group that did not contribute greatly to the formation of this American Democratic nation since the Revolution. But if any of these groups disagree with your “opinions,” what despicable slur would you attach to them? Or do you just have it in for the Germans?
Barb Kennedy
Kirkwood