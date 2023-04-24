People of Des Peres, marijuana is encroaching on our town and we must hold the line against total cannabis takeover! Adult use of marijuana has not yet been approved for sale by the city of Des Peres. There is still time to convince city leaders that selling mind-altering, unregulated substances at 12095 Manchester Road is inappropriate at this location.
Under the guise of legitimacy provided by Amendment 3, the cannabis industry usurped our right to deny sales of psychoactive drugs that will denigrate our family-friendly community. Although we cannot completely eliminate the scourge, we can mitigate the damage with protective buffers, forcing adult use of marijuana to relocate away from children and residences.
Adult use sales at the proposed location are unacceptable for the following reasons:
1. Bullet-proof glass and armed guards are red flags spelling “danger” — crime, black market activity and endangerment of nearby children.
2. The current restrictions and buffers are meaningless, disregarding the safety of children using the Mathnasium, a math tutoring center a mere 50 steps away.
3. The residences behind the facility at the Bansbach cul-de-sac have no protection, putting those children and property values at risk.
4. Besides the Mathnasium, other adjacent businesses are adamantly opposed to adult use sales of marijuana immediately next door, fearful of smell, diminished property values, crime, traffic congestion and illegal spill-over parking. These concerns have been largely ignored by the city.
As pot shops spring up across the area like cockroaches, Des Peres officials, entrusted with the safety and well-being of citizens, must refuse to acquiesce to bullying by big cannabis. It is imperative that concerned citizens contact their aldermen and mayor and show up at the public hearing, probably in May, to let them know adult use of marijuana does not belong at this location
Sandra Y. Smith
Des Peres