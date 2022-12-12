Suburban Bowhunters, previously restricted to hunting deer on two-acre plots, will now be allowed to hunt on one-acre plots in Des Peres.
The change was requested by a group of professional archery hunters that assists St. Louis landowners with deer and animal population control. The measure was unanimously approved by the Des Peres Board of Aldermen on Nov. 28. Suburban Bowhunters said the previous two-acre minimum required to hunt was overly restrictive and a barrier to reducing deer herds.
Board Member Dean Fitzpatrick asked what the board was trying to accomplish by changing the law.
“What I’m trying to accomplish is encourage more hunting and making more of an impact on the overabundance of deer that we have in our area, and to do that in a manner acceptable to the homeowner,” Board Member Jim Kleinschmidt said.
Mayor Mark Becker asked about the requirements for hunting on private property. Assistant Administrator Scott Schaefer said the Des Peres Public Safety Department would inspect the sites and hunters would be required to get permits.
“Suburban Bowhunters, like any other group, may continue to hunt on private properties in Des Peres using the archery program, which at a minimum requires homeowner consent along with hunter safety training and getting permits,” Schaefer said.
Kelly Reeves of Suburban Bow-hunters said his group, which currently hunts in Manchester, Clarkson Valley, Ballwin and Creve Coeur, had harvested four antlerless deer in 10 days on one of their properties.
“My group provides this free to neighboring properties, and we harvest 20-30 adult breeding females every year,” he said. “We’ve never had an incident, and we always shoot downward from an elevated position.”
As of now, the board is still planning on contracting with White Buffalo for managed deer hunts in the conservation areas of Phantom Forest and Bittersweet Woods. The first managed hunt will take place sometime in mid-January.