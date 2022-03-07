The Des Peres Board of Aldermen on Feb. 28 voted to apply for a permit from the Missouri Department of Conservation to hold a controlled deer hunt using sharpshooters on private or city-owned property.
The board agreed to once again contract with White Buffalo, a leading expert in population control of white-tailed deer, to manage the hunt that will be held in the winter of 2022-23. The cost is not to exceed $50,000, which has already been budgeted.
Des Peres Public Safety Officer Donald May was honored as Public Safety Officer of the Year 2021 at the same meeting.
Prior to coming to work in Des Peres in 2017, May was with the St. Louis County Police Department for eight years. He has bachelor degrees in political science and criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University.