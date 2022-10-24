A small portion of Webster’s Deer Creek trail could soon link three municipalities.
Webster Groves city officials on Tuesday unanimously agreed to move forward with Great Rivers Greenway on a project to extend the trail from its current end point at Big Bend Boulevard to the River Des Peres Greenway, connecting Webster, Maplewood and the city of St. Louis.
Great Rivers Greenway has received a $3 million federal grant to be used for a one-mile extension of the Deer Creek Greenway at Big Bend Boulevard and Oxford Avenue — formerly the site of a McDonald’s — to the River Des Peres Greenway at Francis R. Slay Park at the intersection of Canterbury Avenue and Ellendale Avenue in the city of St. Louis.
The proposed expansion will extend the trail from the Deer Creek Greenway’s current end point in Webster, follow Oxford to Sussex Avenue in Maplewood, then move west along the north side of Greenwood Boulevard to Canterbury.
Great Rivers Greenway estimates the project will cost about $6 million, and is also partnering with Maplewood and the city of St. Louis for funding and input. The group has acquired the parcel of land at Big Bend and Oxford, which it anticipates designing as a trailhead with native plants, a permeable surface and a low-maintenance park area. Once the project is complete, ownership and maintenance of the property would likely fall to Webster Groves.
“I think it’s a good project for us,” said Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis. “Between this and the next phase of the greenway, which will connect to River Des Peres Greenway, which connects to Gravois Greenway, our residents will have access to over 50 miles of continuous trails, which is phenomenal.”
For its portion, Webster has $150,000 earmarked for the expenditure in its capital improvement plan.
Great Rivers Greenway project manager Angelica Gutierrez said the partnership will enable a greenway connection between multiple cities with connections to Deer Creek Shopping Center, Maplewood’s business district, several parks and the MetroLink, all while enhancing a visible Webster Groves location.
“This is a unique opportunity to beautify a gateway to Webster Groves,” she said.
Great Rivers Greenway expects planning to continue through the end of the year, with design and engineering scheduled for 2023-24 and construction anticipated for 2025.