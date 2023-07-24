The city of Brentwood and the Brentwood Bound project face possible state sanctions after an official review of polystyrene debris affecting Deer Creek in Webster Groves found evidence of negligence and water pollution.
KCI Construction, a contractor working for the city of Brentwood as part of the Brentwood Bound project, demolished a bridge on Breckenridge Industrial Court immediately south of Manchester Road in early March. The bridge replacement is part of a larger “Brentwood Bound” project that promises both commercial and recreational improvements. Flood mitigation along Deer Creek is also a goal of the project.
The bridge contained an estimated 70 cubic yards of polystyrene foam, sometimes called Styrofoam. That fact was unknown to the contractor, according to officials with the city of Brentwood.
Efforts were made to recapture the foam after its initial release, but the city of Brentwood estimates that as much as 7% of the material escaped into the Deer Creek watershed.
The creek borders neighboring communities including Webster Groves, where resident and environmental scientist Roy Lohmann was among the first to document the polystyrene pollution through photos and videos.
“A lot of polystyrene was already far downstream just a day later,” Lohmann told the Times. “This was carelessness on a $10 million budget.”
Based on the evidence of water pollution and several apparent statutory violations, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued a “Referral Notice of Violation” at the end of May.
Beyond the debris released, the project has been cited for failure to notify authorities within 24 hours of the event, failure to maintain “good housekeeping
practices” for hazardous materials, as well as failure to implement practices to control erosion and sediment.
“The department has determined the city’s corrective actions to prevent the Styrofoam from entering Deer Creek or migrating downstream from the construction site were delayed and insufficient,” Missouri Department of Natural Resources Regional Director Dorothy Franklin said in a letter.
“Furthermore, the department has determined that the construction site contractor hired by the city, Brentwood Bound FM and GRG, failed to cease construction activity after introducing a pollutant (polystyrene/Styrofoam) into Deer Creek and failed to take sufficient, timely corrective actions to mitigate the migration of Styrofoam downstream,” the letter continued.
In a letter to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the city of Brentwood listed a number of precautions that will be taken during future projects and reaffirmed a commitment to following state guidelines going forward.
“Brentwood Bound contractors remain vigilant in fully complying with Missouri laws protecting citizens and natural resources and will continue steadfast ensuring clean-up efforts are undertaken and overseen to the satisfaction of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources,” Brentwood City Administrator Bola Akande said in a letter.
Webster’s Lohmann said he’s still finding small pieces of the polystyrene in the banks of Deer Creek, and he’s continuing to monitor the overall environmental impact of the Brentwood Bound project.
“Events like these call into question the characterization of the project as being for the benefit of the citizens,” Lohmann said, adding that he posts his findings online for the public at tinyurl.com/4vwcwc79.