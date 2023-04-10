Let’s talk about the “Brentwood Bound” bridge demolition that released a ton of styrofoam into Webster Groves’ Deer Creek.
Brentwood’s contractors had no debris capture system in place when they started pounding the bridge to pieces right in the creek. Worse, once styrofoam started pouring out of the demolished pieces, they did not stop work and say, “Yikes, we need to do something to stop this.” They just kept right on doing it. You can see this for yourself at bit.ly/brentwoodbridge.
Much of the styrofoam was swept downstream into Webster, Maplewood and beyond before the Brentwood contractors even thought about addressing it. Their late, half-hearted, and ineffectual “clean up” amounted to some guys with pool nets. Because state regulations on styrofoam contamination are rather nebulous, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources deemed that clean up effort sufficient as of March 17. But plenty of styrofoam — much better disguised now that it’s grayish from contact with the dirt and creek water — is still out there.
This debacle helps illustrate that folks simply can’t take a municipality’s or a developer’s word for it when it comes to real-world community impact, or even the nature of the project itself. Indeed, Brentwood Bound was originally supposed to help Brentwood businesses on Manchester, but now it’s going to help a giant $400 million tax-abated commercial development by Green Street on Manchester. That’s a huge change in plans.
So go check out what they’re doing. Visit the trashed wetland at Brentwood and Marshall. Watch the bridge demolition video link above. Ask yourself if their manicured parks can really be called “natural native plantings,” and think about how all of this might affect the floodplain in Webster Groves. Be skeptical! We cannot rely on the claims made by elected officials, contractors and developers who have a vested interest in its commercial success.
Jennifer Lohman
Webster Groves