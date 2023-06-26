After closing without explanation earlier this year, Deer Creek Bar & Grill in Maplewood is getting ready to reopen under new ownership.
Paige Cundy, a previous longtime employee who is now the general manager, said the restaurant will likely open its doors again sometime during the first week of July.
Longtime patrons of the popular neighborhood spot at 3323 Laclede Station Road will be glad to know that most of the former employees are returning, and that Deer Creek’s menu isn’t changing.
“We feel really fortunate to have almost all of our staff coming back — you’ll see lots of your favorite faces,” Cundy said, noting that 15 of the 21 staff members who worked at Deer Creek Bar & Grill prior to its sudden closure on Feb. 15 are returning.
“You’ll also be able to order all of your favorite menu items — we aren’t changing the menu one bit,” she added.
After weathering the pandemic and then several months being closed due to flooding in July 2022, Deer Creek Bar & Grill closed its doors without warning on Feb. 15, 2023. At the time, Lynde Anderson was the owner of the restaurant. Her brother, Jim Kramer, now owns Deer Creek Bar & Grill.
The restaurant is adjacent to Deer Creek Park, also known as Rocket Park. It was Cousin Hugo’s Bar & Grill from 1938 to 2020, then reopened as Deer Creek Bar & Grill in September 2021.
Cundy said several Deer Creek Bar & Grill staff members also worked at the establishment when it was Cousin Hugo’s, and she is one of them. Cundy started at Cousin Hugo’s in 1987.
“We have a number of staff who work at Deer Creek who worked at Cousin Hugo’s,” she said. “None as long as me, but one server who has been with us for 26 years, another for 18 years, one for six years, and two cooks for over 10 years each. We’re excited to be back.”