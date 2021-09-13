Deer Creek Bar & Grill will open at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, in the former Cousin Hugo’s location at 3233 Laclede Station Road.
The site is adjacent to Deer Creek Park, also known as Rocket Park, and is across the street from Deer Creek Shopping Center. The restaurant had been Cousin Hugo’s Bar & Grill since 1938, prior to shutting down in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Deer Creek Bar & Grill is a great update to the historic location featuring tasty, casual food and friendly staff,” said Deer Creek Bar & Grill General Manager John Cundy, who worked at Cousin Hugo’s for nearly 30 years. “I’m sure we will become a favorite gathering spot for the community.”
Deer Creek Bar & Grill features a comfortable indoor dining area and an outdoor patio with umbrella-covered tables. Patrons can watch their favorite sports teams on seven large-screen TVs while enjoying a burger or chicken wings.
Deer Creek Bar & Grill is family friendly and open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11:30 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.
Keeping Tradition Alive
The spot at 3233 Laclede Station Road has been family owned since the 1930s when Maplewood resident John Johnson first purchased much of what is now Deer Creek Park and the surrounding area.
Johnson’s family lived just up the street for years and retained the parcel that was first a blacksmith shop and then a gas station before becoming a bar and grill in 1938. Johnson’s grandchildren both grew up in Maplewood and often reminisce of socializing at the property “back in the day.”
“I had my first Shirley Temple here as a child in the 1960s,” said Lynde Anderson, one of Johnson’s great-granddaughters.
“I’m excited to keep this wonderful tradition alive for Maplewood and its future generations,” she added.