Giving to charity is a selfless act that’s worthy of recognition. That recognition can come in many forms, and even the “tax man” likes to reward those who donate to charity.
H&R Block notes that taxpayers can deduct donations made to qualified charities. Such deductions must be itemized, but they can greatly reduce a person’s taxable income.
Donations must go to one of three types of groups in order to qualify for deductions. Donations made to nonprofit religious groups, nonprofit educational groups and nonprofit charitable groups, which are often referred to as 501(c)(3) organizations, may qualify for deductions. Non-cash donations are also eligible.
In most instances, charitable organizations must provide donors with a receipt indicating the organization’s name and address and the date and location of the donation. The amount of a cash donation or a reasonably detailed description of items donated must be on the receipt.
Laws regarding donations and tax deductions can be complex, so donors should always discuss with their financial planners or tax preparers before filing their returns.