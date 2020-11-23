For senior football players at Webster Groves and Kirkwood high schools, the 2020 football season was one of hope, frustration and, ultimately, disappointment. Both teams experienced early season delays due to COVID-19 concerns. Once competition finally got underway, it didn’t take long before positive tests forced game cancellations. In the end, Statesmen and Pioneer players would have their seasons shortened to a mere three games.
Still, there was the traditional Turkey Day game to look forward to, a final opportunity for senior players to shine prior to graduation. But team members, particularly seniors, were hit with one more piece of devastating news last week when they learned that the Webster-Kirkwood Thanksgiving Day match up had been scrapped due to COVID-related safety protocols.
“Hopes and disappointments, that was our season in a nutshell,” said Webster Groves High School Head Coach Matt Buha. His comments were affirmed by Kirkwood High School Head Coach Farrell Shelton.