The Kirkwood School Board’s decision about how best to deal with overcrowding — building a new school or adding onto existing schools — will have to wait until after winter break.
The board was expected to vote on the issue at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, but the meeting was canceled along with classes and all district activities that day due to the snow and hazardous road conditions.
The meeting was rescheduled for the next day on Tuesday, Dec. 17, but that meeting was also cancelled when school was called off again.
The meeting has now been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 6. The board will be weighing two options for how to deal with Kirkwood’s increasing enrollment and increasingly crowded classrooms.
The “Blue Option,” at a cost of roughly $45 million, would add on to Westchester, Keysor and Robinson elementary schools. It would also add on to Nipher Middle School and convert the Administrative Services Center to classrooms for North Kirkwood Middle School.
The “Green Option,” at a cost of roughly $70 million, would build a K-5 elementary school on property the district owns at Lindeman and Dougherty Ferry instead of adding onto existing schools.
Both options would include the construction of a new library and gym at Tillman Elementary School, as well as the construction of secure entrances at the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, North Glendale Elementary and Kirkwood High School. Adding classrooms to alleviate overcrowding at Kirkwood High School would also be explored.
Both options would require the district to put a bond issue on the ballot, but neither of them would require a tax increase.
Board members expressed a mix of support and concern for both options at its work session earlier this month. Although several were leaning toward the “Green Option,” others had financial concerns about how the cost of building a new school would impact taxpayers and the district’s reserves over the next several years.
Parents are also split about the options. While many would like to see a new school be built to alleviate the overcrowding, many others have the same financial concerns as board members about the “Green Option.” Even though the bond issue for either option would not carry a tax increase, some board members and residents are concerned that the district will likely have to ask for a tax increase in the future under the “Green Option.”
The board is expected to vote on which option the district will proceed with at the meeting that has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Administrative Services Center, 11289 Manchester Road.