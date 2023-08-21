A few months ago, we needed new kitchen trash cans and I fell down the online shopping rabbit hole comparing prices, reviews, sizes, etc. It took me two hours to sift through the 6,379 different types of trash cans available. (This is the literal number of options from just one major retailer.)
If you’re thinking, “Wow, what a waste of time,” then your pun game is on point, and I think we should be friends. And also, you’re right. This process drains me and leaves me frustrated. What time I save by not physically driving to a store, I waste cross checking all of the details.
Trying to look at the dimensions on a screen and conceptualize it in my brain depletes the energy I need to actually make a decision. This trash can says it holds 13 gallons, but that one has two 60-liter compartments ... but WHICH ONE HOLDS MORE TRASH?
It’s not just online either. I went to the grocery store to grab a few ingredients last weekend and got stuck staring into the refrigerator case full of more than 100 different types and brands of cheese. Why are there so many cheeses? And I’m supposed to narrow it down to just one? Plus, add in the fact that the whole time I’m trying to navigate this tricky cheese situation, I’m also swatting away “Can We Haves” from my children.
According to a study conducted by Colin Camerer at Caltech, the ideal number of options for a person is between eight and 15. No wonder I get paralyzed by decision fatigue when faced with more than 100 different kinds of cheese or thousands of different trash cans.
A 2016 article in the Wall Street Journal by Jim Sollisch explained that decision fatigue is becoming more prevalent because the average American adult makes 35,000 decisions a day. This number is staggering. Plus, my suspicion is that for parents, this number is even higher. As parents, we have to make all of these daily decisions for ourselves, plus we must make them for our kids, too.
My brain feels like a wrung-out sponge by 3 p.m. most days, so it makes sense that I become slightly unhinged when my kids come to me shortly thereafter and ask, “Mom, what’s for dinner?”
Although I know it’s coming, that one seemingly simple question is loaded with decisions that I no longer have the mental capacity to address. So, it looks like it’s pizza night. Yet again. Now I just need to figure out where to order from, how many pizzas to get, what toppings won’t start a riot amongst my children, carryout or delivery ... shoot. Here we go again.