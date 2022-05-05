Update May 5, 2022: At a special Des Peres Board of Adjustment meeting on May 4, the board unanimously denied a motion that would define Mathnasium as a school. A subcommittee of the planning and zoning commission will now continue discussing the details of Root 66's conditional use permit. Read more in the May 13, 2022 issue of the Times.
The Des Peres Board of Adjustment last week delayed making a decision that could either pave the way or spell the end for a controversial business proposed for 12095 Manchester Road.
Medical marijuana company Root 66 approached the city’s planning and zoning commission in February to request a conditional use permit for the space, which would be the company’s fourth St. Louis location.
Although there are no other dispensaries in Des Peres, the city developed guidelines for medical marijuana facilities in 2019 following the substance becoming legal in Missouri. One of Des Peres’ guidelines is that dispensaries must be located at least 1,000 feet away from any schools, day care centers or churches, which is stricter than the state’s requirement of 300 feet.
During Root 66’s application process, Des Peres Director of Public Works Steve Meyer determined that the business would not be located near any schools, day cares or churches. Meyer’s determination was later challenged by Meghan Lamping of law firm Carmody MacDonald on behalf of Briann Realty LP, which owns the shopping center adjacent to the proposed dispensary.
Lamping argued that Mathnasium, a for-profit math tutoring center which shares a wall with the dispensary’s proposed location, should be considered a school, which would invalidate Root 66’s claim to the space.
Lamping argued her case before the board of adjustment on April 27. She argued that Mathnasium should be considered a school because it serves the same purpose as a school, which is to educate children and the spirit of the buffer law is to protect children. She also expressed concerns for other clients of Briann Realty, many of whom have claimed they will be adversely affected by the presence of a medical marijuana facility in the shopping center.
Dan Welsh, representing Root 66, said that Lamping’s clients’ concerns are based on speculation rather than fact. He shared with the board the state’s definitions of both public and private schools, noting that Mathnasium does not meet the requirements of either. Among other standards, both must be non-profit entities and require certain qualifications of teachers and students, which Mathnasium does not. He added that Mathnasium has never requested to be considered a school before, despite close proximity to venues serving alcohol and massage parlors, both of which cannot be located near schools.
Meyer also defended his determination that Mathnasium is not a school, explaining that he used for his decision a map of all the city’s day cares, schools and churches from when the medical marijuana ordinance was developed. He said Mathnasium did not object to the map when it was being developed.
After over three hours of testimony and questioning last Wednesday, the board of adjustment announced it would make its decision at a later date. A special meeting was held Wednesday, May 4, with results unavailable at press time. See next week’s issue for more information.