St. Louis Realtors reports that while December is normally one of the slowest months of the year, strong buyer demand for new homes, condos and townhouses — buoyed by near-record low interest rates — continued to drive a healthy sales pace.
New listings in December 2020 increased 13.6% for homes, and 48.7% for townhouses and condos over the previous year.
Pending sales increased 13.6% for residential homes, and 54.7% for townhouses and condos. Inventory decreased 36.8% for residential homes and 6% for townhouses and condos.
Median sales price increased 15.8% to $235,000 for homes, and 7.9% to $178,000 for townhouses and condos. In the “days on market” category, there was a decrease of 26.5% for homes and 17.6% for townhouses and condos. “Months supply of inventory” decreased 43.5% for homes, and 10% for townhouses and condos.
The housing market of early 2021 looks to continue the trends seen in the second half of 2020, according to St. Louis Realtors.