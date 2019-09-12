Long, Deborah, DMD. Passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Survived by husband, Randy, son, Michael Coon (Hannah), daughter, Stephanie Curley (Ross), sisters Susan McQuiggan (Ralph), Sally Lester (Bill), Jen Meister (Drew); brothers, Warren Long (Gail), Michael Long (Connie), Patrick Long (Tory), James Long (Brenda). Deb was deeply loved by all of those closest to her including her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many wonderful friends.
For the past 35 years one of Deb’s greatest passions was her dental practice. She loved her career, colleagues and patients. Along with being an active volunteer at Sweet Babies she enjoyed golf, traveling and walks with her two dogs. A private memorial will be held. Donations may be made to Sweet Babies or Girls in the Know.