Schlitt, Deborah Joan (nee Piniarski), Ph.D., entered into eternal life with Christ on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of Dr. Robert Edward Schlitt; dear mother of Jonathan Schlitt (and wife Lauren), and Jessica Schlitt-Woodburn (and husband Nathan); adored grandmother “Nana” to Lily Woodburn; precious daughter of Rita Piniarski and the late Alfred Piniarski of Buffalo, New York; and cherished sister of Kathleen Piniarski, Nancy Gawne, and Ellen Piniarski.
As a renowned psychologist in private practice with her husband, Deborah was recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award and past-president of the Missouri Psychological Association. She graduated from D’Youville College and received her doctorate degree in psychology from St. Louis University. Her hobbies included gardening, membership in the Webster Groves Gardening and Herb societies, dancing and ballet.
Services: a private Funeral Service was held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Webster Groves. There will be a Celebration of Life in summer of 2022 for all who loved Deborah. See the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/1003629126904806.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance are appreciated — https://ocrahope.org.