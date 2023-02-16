Crask, Deborah Flora (nee Wichern), age 71, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 4, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the beloved wife and best friend of 50 years to Roger Crask; loved and loving mother of Leah Crask-Ellis, and Zachary (Tannin) Crask; cherished MiMi to Caden, Adler, Griffin and Campbell; and dear sister of Calvin (Carol) Wichern. Deb, as she was called by many, was also a loved aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Everett Wichern and Mary Rose Wichern (nee Ruch); and granddaughter, Riley Karsan Crask.
She met her number one and forever love, Roger, during their first week of junior year in 1967 at Roosevelt High School. Deb and Roger married in 1972, and Deb continued her education, obtaining her college degree in English in 1973. Her crowning achievement was raising her two children, Leah and Zachary, whom only her grandchildren could rival.
Deb was involved in several of Roger’s business endeavors over the years — involvement that ultimately meant she was the oil that kept those machines running. With this experience, she found her true calling when she began her next chapter as the executive director at St. Louis Gym Centre. Deb truly loved the 29 years she worked at the Gym Centre and the entire community it came with, until she retired due to her diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
After a successful double lung transplant on April 23, 2021, Deb still immersed herself in any way she could with the Gym Centre family. Deb will be remembered by so many for her nurturing spirit, sharp wit, fierce determination and optimistic outlook.
The family wishes to thank the entire Barnes-Jewish lung transplant team, especially doctors Hachem and Witt, and transplant nurse coordinators, Trisha and Erin. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the ICU 8300 nurses and doctors, including two special people: Nurse Renuka D. and Dr. Harrison M. The compassion you showed us through Deborah’s final hours will not be forgotten.
Services: a Celebration of Deborah’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Sunset Event Space located inside the Holiday Inn (please park in the rear of the hotel), 10709 Watson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63127.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:
• C/O Rebecca Bathon LCSW, Barnes-Jewish Hospital Mailstop 90-75-597, 4590 Nash Way, Suite 5300, St. Louis, MO 63110. Checks can be made out to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and in memo put: Lung Txp Patient Care Fund.
• C/O Brandy Bimslager, Friends of Kids with Cancer, 16 Sunnen Drive, Suite 161, St. Louis, MO 63143.