More than a month into the new school year, Kirkwood parents continue to debate – often contentiously – the district’s decision to allow an elementary school teacher to go by the gender-neutral title of “Mx.”
The Kirkwood School District’s decision to allow a Keysor Elementary School teacher to be addressed by “Mx.” instead of a traditional honorific title of Miss, Ms. Mrs. or Mr., is being widely talked about within the community, online forums, parent circles and publicly when people address the school board.
“I don’t understand how this decision was made in the best interest of our students, as the district and the board have said,” Kirkwood parent Theresa Dare told school board members at it’s meeting Monday night.
Dare was one of seven parents who spoke against the use of the “Mx.” title, imploring the board to retract, rescind, reverse or change its decision. Opponents would like to see the district honor their suggestion for a compromise: That students address teachers and principals by “teacher” and “principal” before their last name instead of Miss, Ms. Mrs., Mr. or Mx.
“Please address the elephant in the room and provide a solution that first and foremost protects young children, while also respecting everyone’s differences,” Dare said. “The elephant isn’t going to leave the room until this issue is addressed.”
Opponents argue that allowing the teacher to go by “Mx.” is confusing to children, is not age appropriate and is forcing parents to have conversations with their children about controversial topics such as gender identity and fluidity. They also say using the Mx. title shouldn’t be “imposed” on children in public schools.
“It is an egregious overuse of your authority, and overstepping this boundary is dangerous,” parent Courtney Rawlins said.
But Keysor Elementary School parent Sarah Pit Kaplan, who supports the district allowing the teacher to be addressed as Mx., said it seems like opponents are also overstepping their boundaries.
“It’s A Title We Should Respect”
“It feels like they’re imposing their personal beliefs on everyone else in not wanting the teacher to be called by the Mx. title,” she said.
Sharon Taysi, who was a sponsor of the Gay Straight Alliance at Kirkwood High School for more than 15 years, commended the school board for its “brave approach” to the issue and making a decision that respects the teacher’s right to be addressed as “Mx.”
“The titles we give people are not honorifics – they are titles,” she said. “Miss, Ms. Mrs., Mr., Mx. – that’s what the person wishes to be called and that’s a title we should respect. It’s obvious to me that this is Kirkwood’s chance to continue to be at the forefront of education.”
Taysi called the comments of those who spoke against the use of the Mx. title “alarming.”
She also said because children begin to develop gender identity between the ages of two and three years old, it’s not too early to talk about gender identity with elementary school age children.
Keysor parent Becca Flach agreed and said explaining the Mx. title to her 8-year-old hasn’t been a problem. She also said it’s presented an opportunity to not only talk to her child about the issue, but learn more about it herself.
Flach and Pit Kaplan said by and large they feel most Keysor Elementary School parents are supportive of the teacher using Mx. as a title.
“We don’t want the small, vocal minority to be perceived as the majority – because they’re not,” Flach said after the meeting. “The large majority of the Keysor population is very supportive, but we haven’t spoken out about it because it’s our understanding that it’s a done deal. If the school board’s decision is to stand – and it is our understanding that it will – we haven’t felt like we needed to be vocal about supporting it because it’s already in place.”
In August, the district released a statement regarding its decision: “We respect individual preferences from our teachers, staff and students. If students ask why the teacher prefers the title Mx., the response will be that it is the teacher’s preference.”
Plenty of parents have voiced support of students using the Mx. title to address the teacher, saying it serves as a model of acceptance and respect.
“Some child today is probably sitting in that school feeling like this (like the teacher), and how wonderful it is that they now have a teacher who they feel is like them,” Flach said.