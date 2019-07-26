The parents of three former Kirkwood High School basketball players, who claim their sons were verbally harassed by the team’s coaches last season, say the district still hasn’t done enough to prevent it from happening again.
Amid rumors and speculation among parents, students and community members a few months ago, the district made it known that the contracts of four longtime Kirkwood basketball coaches had not been renewed for next year.
The coaching contracts of Kirkwood High School head boys basketball coach Bill Gunn and assistant coaches Shawn Erickson, Armeake Estes and Corey Dowden were not renewed. However, Gunn, Estes and Dowden remain employed with the Kirkwood School District. Erickson is a teacher in the Festus R-VI School District.
Mark Decker, who has been an assistant basketball coach in Kirkwood for six years, was named the new head coach. Charles Williams will be the assistant varsity coach, Nelson Taylor will be head coach for the junior varsity team and Dan Hohenstein will be assistant junior varsity coach.
School officials have said personnel matters prevent the district from commenting on what led to the staffing change, but Erickson told the Times last month that he believed the terminations were related to a group text among the coaches that was seen by a member of the team and then posted on social media. The group chat shows a conversation among the four former coaches making derogatory remarks about a member of the Kirkwood High School basketball team who had allegedly called the coaches “mofo’s” in social media posts.
Sheila Chambers Loyd told the Kirkwood School Board at its July 15 meeting that her son was among the players who endured “verbal harassment throughout the season” from Gunn and the assistant coaches. Chambers said she’s upset and frustrated that Gunn’s coaching contract has only been suspended for a year.
“I don’t want another student to go through what my son went through,” a tearful Loyd told school board members. “I don’t want another student to be hurt, humiliated or made to feel like they’re trash ... and that’s the way my son felt this season.”
Parents Bobby and Shereese Edwards said two of their sons who played basketball for Kirkwood High were also the subject of verbal abuse by all four coaches. Bobby Edwards told the board he moved his family out of Kirkwood largely due to the “ongoing mental abuse our kids suffered because of coach Gunn and the other coaches.”
Like Loyd, he also called on the school board to take permanent disciplinary action against Gunn and the assistant coaches. Bobby Edwards said he honored his sons’ request not to speak out about the issue until he learned learned that Gunn might have an opportunity to coach Kirkwood basketball again after his one-year suspension.
Bobby Edwards said it is also his understanding that Gunn continues to lead the Pioneer Elite basketball program, which is a community program for younger basketball players who often then play for Kirkwood High School. Kirkwood School District spokesperson Ginger Cayce said the Pioneer Elite program is not affiliated with the district.
Bobby Edwards said former assistant coaches Estes and Dowden are also still involved with the Pioneer Elite program, and that they were seen running practice at a camp for students in fourth through eighth grade just two weeks ago.
“We cannot stand by and allow this to continue to happen to other students,” he said. “We would like to see Kirkwood take a strong stance and stand up for current and prospective students by permanently ending coach Gunn’s legacy of abusing his power as a coach.
But several parents and community members have publicly voiced their support for the coaches, saying the district went too far in terminating their contracts, if they were in fact terminated over the group chat in question.
“I do not believe that the discipline handed down to these men has been justified,” Nick Strubhar, longtime director of the district’s Pioneer Basketball League program, told the board at its June meeting. “I am here to encourage you to investigate this matter thoroughly. I believe a mistake has been made, but it’s not too late to rectify it.
“These are quality men and coaches,” he continued. “Aside from the tremendous job these men have done as basketball coaches and mentors for this school district, they have each volunteered their time giving countless hours to the Pioneer Elite program serving hundreds of kids in the community.”
Several parents also criticized the board for the district’s lack of communication on the matter, but the district reiterated that it cannot comment on personnel matters.