I am writing in regard to the article in the Sept. 2 issue about Kevin Johnson’s execution being set for November. While I doubt this letter will make any difference in whether the state of Missouri chooses to kill people, I wanted to take the opportunity to express my opposition to the death penalty. Regardless of someone’s guilt, and regardless of the severity of the crime, killing the person in response only adds to the tragedy of the entire situation.
I understand the desire for revenge. I have experienced that desire myself, as I am certain everyone has to one degree or another. It’s only human. (If you have siblings, you at least understand the desire to “get back at them” for various transgressions when you were children.) But we can still attempt to be better versions of ourselves every day, and to learn and grow from our mistakes. And, moral perfection isn’t required to condemn institutionally-sanctioned murder or other forms of cruel punishment.
It is past time to untether ourselves from this “eye-for-an-eye” mentality set forth in the Code of Hammurabi in 1755 BCE. If our true goal is to protect people from harm and make our communities safer, then imprisonment is sufficient for people who pose an active threat to others.
In contrast, the only purpose of the death penalty is revenge. With it, we do not have a criminal justice system — we have a criminal vengeance system. We can be better than this, and we can start by remembering a bit of kindergarten wisdom — two wrongs do not make a right.
Erin Blumer
Glendale