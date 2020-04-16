Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, 58 people in St. Louis County have died.
The capacity that facilities like hospitals, morgues and funeral homes have are finite, and this limited space has the potential to be exhausted when funerals are not being held in a timely fashion.
The St. Louis County Department of Health recently announced that it’s working with hospital partners to prevent the loss of life, while simultaneously collaborating with hospitals, funeral directors and others to preserve dignity and respect for those who may die from the coronavirus.
Talking with Children about COVID-19
When discussing COVID-19 with children, the health department recommends that adults be truthful when children ask questions, but to avoid flooding them with more information than they need. Give children a plan of action to help ease their fears. Daily walks, phone calls with loved ones and writing thank you letters to health care workers give children a sense of control over the situation. When kids feel empowered to control their own life, it can reduce stress and have a calming impact.
More information related to talking with children about COVID-19 can be found at the National Association of School Psychologists: www.nasponline.org.
Contact Information
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline can be reached at 877-435-8411.
St. Louis County has created a website dedicated to the dissemination of information relating to COVID-19 at www.stlcorona.com.Visit the website or those belonging to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO) for the most current and reputable information.