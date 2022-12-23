It’s that time of year when children are excitedly scribbling their Christmas wish lists, tucking them into envelopes addressed to Santa and hoping they reach the North Pole in time for the Jolly Old Man to make his list and check it twice!
We had a chance to peek at some of the letters before they were signed, sealed and delivered, and here’s a roundup of what children in our area are hoping Santa will bring.
Pokémon, Nintendo Switches, Squishmallows, LEGOS & More
All things Pokémon are topping many a Christmas list this year. Many of the asks are specifically for the latest games in the series — Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet — along with a Nintendo Switch game console on which to play them.
In addition the Scarlet and Violet games, Ryan asked for Pokémon cards, a Pokémon Carry Case play set, and Gyarados and Bulbasaur battle figures. He also mentioned his wish for a Hot Wheels track builder vertical launch kit.
Mary Alice was among the many who asked for a Nintendo Switch, along with a VR (virtual reality) headset — another highly-sought after present this year. The Apple Watch also ranked high on several lists.
Then there’s the popular Squishmallows — the super soft plush toys on the lists of many girls and boys. After asking for a karaoke machine, Taya made sure Santa knows she wants multiple Squishmallows, listing the following: a large Squishmallow, medium Squishmallow, small Squishmallow and a cat Squishmallow.
Elizabeth seconded that by starting her list with “A bunch of Squishmallows,” with “A bunch” underlined for proper emphasis. Addie was also specific in her ask for the plush: “I would like a BIG, BIG Squishmallow.
Others hope Santa will bring them a real cat or dog. Or maybe a hamster. Or a unicorn, as the mythical creature was on many a list.
Along with Tom’s wish for a dog and “all the dog toys,” he asked for a gift certificate to popular local spot Tower Tee for some mini golfing.
Art supplies, roller skates, toy trains, dolls and dinosaurs were asked for, too. And what would the holidays be without a little fun from a Whoopee Cushion, as requested by Nina. Then there’s the wish list that ranged in items from Kool-Aid all the way to “a real diamond.” We’re not sure if Santa can afford that, but it never hurts to ask, right?
Some toys — such as LEGO sets and Barbie dolls — stand the test of time. Bikes are another classic that many kids continue to want. Harry Potter items, hoverboards and monster trucks also made it onto several lists.
Then there’s the completely unconventional requests: “The Batman Batcave” and a bounce house, both listed next to each other in a letter that was penned very nicely, but unsigned by its author. Don’t worry — we’re sure Santa knows who wrote it.
Presents That Can’t Be Bought
Although there’s the usual requests for toys and games and whose its and whats its galore, this year there are some kids who are asking for a little bit more.
An anonymous letter came with these three asks: “I want a mom and a dad ... and a bike, please.”
Tucked inside the pages of Sage’s carefully constructed booklet with magazine clippings of toys and stuffed animals she’s asking Santa for is this wish: “For mom and dad to be back together.”
Emma’s list was short and simple: “Snow. All I want for Christmas is snow. A lot of snow.”
He’s Gonna Find Out Who’s Naughty Or Nice
Along with their lists, several children decided to address the “naughty or nice” issue head on. Worried she had landed herself on the “naughty” list, Evie offered Santa an apology before asking for any gifts.
“Sorry I kicked Charlie and pushed Owen. I hope you accept my apology,” she penned. “If I do get a present, I would like a Clarice (stuffie) friend for my Rudolph, please.”
On the contrary, Finnegan pleaded his case for being on the “nice” list.
“When I say I have been really good, I mean REALLY good,” he said before proceeding to ask Santa for Pokémon cards, a Nintendo Switch and “last but not least ... OREOS!!! PLEASE.”
Others placed themselves somewhere in between: “I haven’t been the best. I’ve been an ‘OK’ girl this year,” Gina told Santa. “You can give me presents or not. I hope you will give me presents. I love games, and I love you so, so, so much.”
Some took it upon themselves to vouch for others. Charlotte, for example, told Santa: “I’ve been a little bit good, and Freddie (my brother) has been super bad, but we will be good the rest of the holiday season.”
She then asked Santa to bring her a scooter, and noted that Freddie would like a pet dinosaur striped like a tiger.
Others realize that while they haven’t been on their best behavior, they’re trying to change. This was evidenced at the bottom of a letter from Maggie: “I might have been a little sassy this year, but I’m gonna be better next year.”
Another Maggie had a different take on the issue: “I haven’t been good or bad. I have been Spiderman,” which she reiterated by signing her letter as Maggie/“aka Spiderman.” True to that theme, she asked Santa to bring her superheroes for Christmas.
Ever sensible, after inquiring about Mrs. Claus and the reindeer, Eve wrote the following: “I think I have been pretty good, but that’s up to you.”
She followed that by acknowledging that some of items on her wish list — such as an iPhone and the pink Nike Blazers (kid size 6.5) she’s been eyeing — are expensive, “so I understand if you can’t get some of them.”
Thank You
Many children made it a point to thank Santa in advance for whatever gifts he might be leaving under their Christmas tree come Dec. 25.
“Thank you for bringing all the toys for all the good boys and girls,” Ian wrote.
Perhaps the most selfless letter of all came unsigned, with the following sentiment: “Dear Santa, I don’t want anything this year, but I hope you have a great Christmas. Thank you for spreading Christmas cheer.”