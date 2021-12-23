Children everywhere have been writing their wish lists to Santa Claus, and this Christmas, the Webster-Kirkwood Times was entrusted with the incredibly important task of making sure the letters from kids in this area get to the Big Guy himself at the North Pole.
With help from our friends in the Old Orchard Business District and the city of Webster Groves, Times staff collected the letters from Santa’s giant red mailbox stationed at the gazebo in Old Orchard. To give the elves a head start on packing Santa’s sleigh, the Jolly Old Man gave us special permission to take a sneak peek at the lists and share them with our readers.
Don’t worry, kids — we received confirmation from Rudolph that the letters arrived safely at the North Pole. Now all Santa has to do is go over his list and check it twice!
World Peace, A Happy New Year & An End To The Pandemic ... Maybe A Brother or Sister, Too!
While many of the lists include the likes of toys and electronics of all kinds, the things that top others can’t be bought in a store. Some kids said they want a little bit more ...
The only item scribbled on one such list simply read: “World Peace.” The author of the unsigned letter must have figured it wasn’t really important who it came from as long as Santa got the message — we agree.
Another single-item list, this one signed Reese, said: “I want a Happy New Year.”
A note on a tiny piece of paper from Shimaa that included her phone number said: “I dream to have my green card and be a citizen.”
An unsigned letter printed neatly in pencil read: “Please give me the gift of not being lonely ... I’ve been good, like, all year.” That same letter also asked for a better science grade and some help getting into Nerinx Hall High School, plus an unusual request to take the author’s chinchilla back to the North Pole this year.
Others cut straight to the chase, wasting no time to address pandemic concerns.
“Are you vaccinated? Please be vaccinated before you enter my home ... I LOVE YOU!” Milan wrote, adding wishes for a new Lego set and a new cat.
Still others were even more straightforward:
“Can you also try to end COVID-19? BIG Help!” —Agatha
Dominic wished for “COVID to end, like, now.” He finished his list with: “P.S. You are sensible. I trust you’re fully vaccinated.”
Along with an end to COVID, several other children asked Santa to bring them a sibling.
“I really want a baby brother or a sister.” —Isabella
Even more popular than the gift of a sibling were plenty of asks for a puppy — with promises of being responsible and old enough to care for a furry friend.
LEGOS, Star Wars, Stuffies, Barbies, Cell Phones & More
While wishes for World Peace are wonderful and all, let’s get to the toys! LEGO sets remain at the top of many kids’ lists. This year, though, Santa will notice several specific requests for the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Shuttle.
Barbies were another oft-requested item, as were Rainbow High dolls and their dream house from the popular animated Netflix series “Rainbow High,” in which fashion dolls come to life.
Nerf guns, police and fire trucks, drones and various games were also among the asks. So were science kits, art supplies, books and bikes.
There were mentions of bean bag chairs and stuffed animals, with a small girl who wants a “stuffed toy gold fish,” Agatha asking for a “big cat stuffy” and Hannah hoping for a “penguin plushie.” Gloria listed a Squishmallow, but then noted she would also like a slushie machine.
Seven-year-old Avery said she wants an underwater camera, and Lillian said she’d like cheerleading lessons.
Then there were requests of the magical kind such as Harry Potter’s pet owl, Hedwig, and 10-year-old Christopher’s wish for his very own real magic wand. (Can we request one of those, too, please?)
And last but certainly not least, the electronics: iPhones, Apple watches, iPads and computers. Some of those lists included “alternate” presents from kids who doubted Santa would be bringing them such higher ticket items.
Other lists were very short, leaving the gift giving to the Big Man himself with notes like: “And whatever else you think I’d like.”
In contrast, one unsigned letter writer wasn’t afraid to be bold with a full page of bulleted items including everything from Nutella to a Lamborghini, a private jet, yacht, go-kart, a gift card with unlimited money on it, and much, much more. (We’re not sure how many Lamborghinis Santa is giving out these days, but it never hurts to ask, right?)
Naughty Or Nice?
Along with their wish lists, several kids addressed the issue of whether they’ve been naughty or nice.
“I think I have been good this year. I’d love a bike for Pedal the Cause,” Josie said, adding she’d also like slippers, lemon Jolly Ranchers and “anything with dogs!”
Julie said she’s tried to be good at home and school, even though she hasn’t been perfect.
“I know I have been a little mean to my sister, but I usually say sorry at the end,” she said, then requested she’d like a baby sister.
Preston was very up front with Santa, but hoped for the best: “I know I haven’t been the best kid this year. I hope I’m still on your NICE list. This year has been VERY stressful for my dad and I hope I can change that. Well, let’s get to presents — if I get any!” He listed LEGOS, an Xbox and a few other items should Santa decide to include him on the NICE list.
Mrs. Claus & The Reindeer
Many letter writers didn’t just talk about presents — they also asked Santa about his family.
“Dear Mr. C, I was wondering how you are at the North Pole? How are the elves doing? How are your reindeer? I hope you are doing well, and I hope Mrs. C is well, too!” one child wrote.
Thank You
Several children wrapped up their writings with a heartfelt “thank you,” noting that they’d be happy with whatever Santa could bring.
Josie summed it up best when she said, “Thank you for everything you do for kids all over the world.”
We couldn’t agree more, and the Times would like to send Santa and our readers a great big THANK YOU and MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT!