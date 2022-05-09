Deanna Carroll started her State Farm Agency out of a desire to help others.
“I have a passion to educate my community so they can make the best choices in protection for their families,” she said.
Carroll offers several services through her agency including auto, home, life, disability and business insurance, as well as annuities and investment products. She is also now licensed to provide mortgage financing options through Rocket Mortgage.
“The role of the State Farm agent has developed into a comprehensive plan of protection geared to not only protect a customer’s property, but also to protect their financial future through investment planning services,” Carroll said. “My clients always tell me they appreciate the friendliness and professionalism of my team. They also tell us that they feel we are truly concerned with making sure they are protected properly.”
