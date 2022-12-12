The letters recently regarding the pros and cons of panhandling were interesting to read. People on each side of this issue made some very good points. While there are many people who are destitute, and many with mental problems, the way they are treated should be identical.
Our society should never tolerate people living on the street. If they are mentally challenged, then they should be in a facility that cares for them. People who abuse drugs may be too weak to overcome their dependence and should be incarcerated until they are cured. This group is the most dangerous to our society because they will do anything to feed their habit including robbery, prostitution and sometimes murder.
In either case, cost should never be an issue. We are either going to deal with the problem or tolerate it.
Interestingly, when we lived in Denver, Colorado, the newspaper there did an indepth investigation into the many people panhandling on the highway off ramps. The reporter followed some of the panhandlers and found that a guy who owned a motel would employ the individuals to beg. They would be dropped off by van at each location in the morning and picked up that evening. For their work, they would receive room and board. They averaged $400 per day from the kind commuters. I’m not saying this is the case here, but it makes you wonder how such poor, destitute people can afford to wear $300 Nike tennis shoes. Just some food for thought.
Mel Herr
Webster Groves