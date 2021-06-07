The fate of The Custard Station in downtown Kirkwood remains uncertain after a potential buyer of the longtime popular locale backed out of the deal.
Scott Barthelmass, who owns Scott Barthelmass Painting Company in Kirkwood, was previously in negotiations to purchase The Custard Station from owners Rich and Barbara Pfuhl.
Efforts began last fall, but in late May of 2021, Barthelmass announced the deal had fallen through due to disagreements with the owners.
At this time, The Custard Station at 140 W. Argonne Drive remains closed, with many residents mourning the absence of their favorite sweet treat this summer.