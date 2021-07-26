Food fans in Webster Groves need look no further than 20 Allen Ave., where restaurateur Julie Truong opened DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery last week.
DD Mau offers traditional Vietnamese cuisine with a fast-casual twist. Visitors will find authentic options like bahn mi, pho and spring rolls, alongside build-your-own rice, noodle and salad bowls, numerous drink options and desserts like flan and fried sesame balls.
Webster Groves is DD Mau’s second location, with the first located in Maryland Heights.
“Maryland Heights is more of a business focus, which is awesome, but I wanted to get into a neighborhood and see how it is,” said Truong. “Webster Groves is a really close, tight-knit community and I want to be a part of it.”
Truong’s husband, Andrew Shih, operates PokeDoke, a seafood spot with locations in the Delmar Loop and the Central West End. A third PokeDoke is set to open in Kirkwood in the near future.
DD Mau is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays.