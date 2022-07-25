Julie Truong grew up in Baden, Missouri, working at her parents’ restaurant. At the time she considered it “just work,” and didn’t like how busy restaurant life kept her. She had no idea she was destined to become a restaurateur herself someday.
Truong distanced herself from the family business in college and later worked for years in account management.
“I loved my job but part of me had thoughts to go back to my roots. My parents gave me a call and asked if I wanted to move home and open a restaurant. I immediately said yes!” said Truong.
Years later, Truong now operates two locations for her fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant concept: DD Mau.
“I knew I wanted to open a Vietnamese restaurant because Vietnamese food is what I grew up with,” said Truong. “On the plus side, it’s healthy!”
The first DD Mau location opened in Maryland Heights in 2018, with the Webster Groves location following in 2021.
DD Mau offers fast, fresh and delicious Vietnamese food, including classics like hearty pho, bahn mi and bao. Bubble tea has recently been introduced to the drinks menu, alongside signature beverages like lychee limeade and Vietnamese iced coffee.
Truong said she loves serving the residents of Webster Groves that enjoy her food. She especially loves repeat customers and accommodating those with special dietary needs.
“Everyone here is like family. We love to have fun and make great food for the community,” said Truong. “Everyone doesn’t know we exist yet, but it takes time. I always love the feeling of meeting new fans!”
DD Mau in Webster Groves is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Sunday. To learn more about DD Mau, visit www.ddmaustl.com, or call 314-926-0900.
20 Allen Ave. #120 • Webster Groves • 314-926-0900