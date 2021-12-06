On Friday, Dec. 17, board a motorcoach for a visit to Apple Creek country churches adorned in Christmas finery to take in sights, sounds and tastes of the holiday season.
Sponsored by the Historic Sappington House, this annual tour changes each year and may include a museum visit or trip to a winery. This year’s stops include St. Joseph’s, Pleasant Grove, a home-style lunch, and shopping for crafts and fine meats.
The day trip will depart from the Crestwood Community Center at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and arrive back at roughly 8 p.m. that evening.
The all-inclusive outing costs $65 per adult. Reservations are required by Thursday, Dec. 9. Call Crestwood Community Center at 314-729-4860 to register over the phone or mail checks payable to the City of Crestwood, 9245 Whitecliff Park, 63126.
In case of inclement weather, the trip will be canceled and fees will be refunded.
For more information, email sallyc@historicsappingtonhouse.org or visit historicsappingtonhouse.org.