The 115-year-old Craftsman-style house at 324 N. Taylor Ave. is still likely to come down and be replaced with a new house. But it won’t be replaced with the brick structure that owner John Vella had originally envisioned.
“That’s off the table,” Vella told the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission during a Dec. 11 meeting.
Vella and his wife, Theresa, experienced the change of heart, he said, after concluding that a brick home in the lot at the corner of Taylor and Washington Avenue, directly across from the Kirkwood YMCA, “would not necessarily reflect the character of what I think would be appreciated on that corner.”
Nonetheless, the landmarks commission agreed that night to issue a 270-day stay on the house’s demolition. The stay could be lifted sooner, but doing so will depend on commission approval of whatever new design plans that Vella presents.
The house was already under an automatic 60-day demolition stay that had been issued in October when Vella first presented his plans for the new brick home. That stay had been set to expire Dec. 13.
The commission could have extended the 60-day stay, said commission chairman Ryan Molen, “because obviously it’s in a historic district, the neighbors asked for that to take place.”
Based on the new plans that Vella presents, “we can expedite that if it’s moving in a direction” that is acceptable, according to Molen.
One of the problems with the house at 324 N. Taylor is the fact that it is only three-quarters the size of two other houses in Kirkwood with the same floor plan, said Monte Herring, of Herring Design, a design and construction firm.
“I love the house,” Herring told commission members. “It’s got great character. But, you know, we’ve gone through this place six ways to Sunday to try to figure out how to save it.”
But the house suffers from the fact it is a smaller version of the two other houses with the same design in Kirkwood.
“It’s miniaturized,” Herring said.
To help inspire a new house design, Vella said he and his wife took photos of other homes in the historic district.
“We have nothing to say about what’s going to happen on that corner tonight,” Vella said. “The only thing we have to say is: We’re doing our homework. I do think that corner is going to undergo an extraordinary amount of rehabilitation of some nature. That’s all I can say right now.”
Vella acknowledged that the drawing up of new plans is going to cost him extra money.
“But I’m trying to be fair,” he said. “Remember, I want to live here in peace. It’s not just about the house on the corner. It’s about the reason why we came to Kirkwood.”
Commission member Walter Smith had earlier said he is concerned that the demolition and replacement of the 324 N. Taylor house could conflict with the district’s preservation mission.
Smith told the Times last week that he saw little need for the home’s demolition.
“This is a house that’s over 100 years old. And it was well-maintained,” he said. “We’re trying to convince them to rehab it or sell it to somebody who’ll rehab it.”
At the end of nine-month demolition stay, which expires July 10, the Vellas would be allowed to demolish the house. The house features three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Located one block north of Adams Avenue, and directly across the street from the YMCA, the house and surrounding lot carry an estimated market value of nearly $431,000, according to Zillow, the real estate web site.