Steck, David W. Sr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, David W. Steck, Sr., passed from death into everlasting life on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 81, surrounded by his wife of 50 years and three children.
He was the beloved husband of Anita (nee Waninger); dear father of Christina Steck, Teresa (Casey) Scheipeter, and David Steck, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Connor, David III (Liam), Adelyn, and Tyler; loved by Laura Kleffner, Evie, and Grace; dear brother-in-law, uncle, godfather, and friend.
Born in St. Louis on July 19, 1941, to the late William and Teresa Steck, Dave was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Hanewinkel. He graduated from Seven Holy Founders grade school in 1955 and Bishop DuBourg High School in 1959. Outside of his career in fine furniture and art, Dave was a “collector of collections.” He enjoyed having his Anheuser-Busch breweriana featured in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and on KSDK’s Show Me St. Louis, as well as on display in the brewery’s Tour Center, and was proud to have a collectible currently on loan to the Missouri History Museum.
Dave was an avid trout fisherman, builder of dollhouses, train layouts, and model ships, and enjoyed history, traveling, making jewelry, playing cards, and metal detecting. He was most happy just being “PaPa” surrounded by his grandchildren and family.
Services: Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Curé of Ars Catholic Church, 670 S. Laclede Station Road. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. Arrangements by Kriegshauser Brothers.