Frei, David Robert, of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away on Aug. 30, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with ALS. He was born on October 18, 1964, to Robert and Frances of Kirkwood. David was surrounded, to the very last, by the undying love and company of family and friends.
As the youngest of four boys, he learned the resourcefulness and vigor needed for any family runt to keep up with much older brothers. It would be a trait that would mark his entire life. In his hobbies, work, conversations, and relationships - Dave approached it all with a singular genius and conviction. He balanced these gifts with an equally gentle and humble spirit, capturing the trust of all around him.
Dave was an elite and fierce competitor in Adventure Racing, Orienteering, Mountain Biking, and any other activity that drew him to the natural world. Through these activities, he forged a tight circle of friends, where he would even meet his future wife.
In 2017, David married the love of his life, Mary Piper, and extended that love to stepchildren Kieran, Shannon, and Abigail. While it was a new venture for Dave to be stepfather, he discovered great meaning and purpose in it.
Dave was an essential contributor to the success of the Emil Frei Stained Glass studio for nearly thirty years, serving as Vice President for most of that time. His ingenuity and work ethic blessed many churches throughout the country.
Perhaps one of Dave’s greatest gifts to us all was his model in encountering suffering. After a diagnosis with ALS in 2016, David endured gradual limitations to his considerable physical skills. While this could have caused bitterness, it opened new doors for David that edified us all. He began recording the many stories of a beautiful life in a blog. His time spent with us was more poignant, more thoughtful, more precious.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, of six years; stepchildren Kieran, Shannon, and Abigail; brothers Stephen, Mark, and Christopher; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial gathering at Bellefontaine Cemetery, Hotchkiss Chapel Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 7 with burial immediately following. All are welcome.