Barr, David Mark, 69, born in Evansville, Indiana, passed from this life unexpectedly Nov. 16, 2020, his beloved children by his side.
David joins his wife, Janet Sue Barr, the love of his life, who preceded him in death in early 2019. David also joins his father, William Gerald Barr; his mother Virginia Elma Barr; his sister Shannon (Archie) Willoughby; and brother Evan “Butch” (Joyce) Branson.
David was a pillar of strength to his loving children: David William (Roxanne) Barr; Rebecca Elaine (Patrick) Randall; and Jennifer Joanne (Jerry) Pyle.
David was adored by his eight grandchildren: Charlie Mitchell and Adelaide Barr; Conner, Owen, and Wyatt Randall; and Jeffrey, Megan and Brendan Pyle.
David loved his sister Sue (Doug) Bland as well as his extended family, Rick and Gayle Froehlich; Gary and Joyce Sheldon; John Owens; and dear friend Jane Cole. David is remembered as a beloved uncle, cousin, and friend to many, including Spooky.
David met Janet at an early age and knew at first glance they were meant to be together. The struggles of life brought them together and their love grew and strengthened over the years. They were joined in marriage in 1970. David enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals.
Upon returning from service, David started his business in Kirkwood, Triple D’s Market, and transformed it several times over the years to support his growing family. Whether it was the corner grocery store, making sandwiches and pizzas, renting movies, or serving milkshakes, it fulfilled his love of supporting and interacting with the neighborhood and community. Patrons may remember his larger-than-life spirit as they entered Triple D’s. He was always singing, tossing sandwiches, jumping on the counters — making the experience fun.
Despite working long hours, David never seemed to run out of energy for his wife and children. He was a dedicated youth baseball coach for years in the city of Kirkwood, developing the lives of the players on and off the field. As his children grew older, David found other ways to support them and be involved in the community, from cheering his kids on at sporting events to donating pizzas and sandwiches for functions at Kirkwood High School to running a booth at the Greentree Festival to benefit the school athletic program. He was always working hard, giving his time and energy to others, making people smile and laugh all the while.
As life changed, David began a career as a United States Postal Service employee and fulfilled his dream of finishing college at UMSL. He brought the same joyous spirit and zest for life into this new career, befriending many people on his route while leaving a meaningful impression on those he interacted with. His generous and caring spirit continued to guide him while providing food for stray animals on his route in downtown St. Louis and monthly donations to multiple charities.
Many years later, David retired from the post office and began caregiving for his ailing wife. He spent several years by her side until her passing early last year. Although he put on a brave face for his children and grandchildren, David was never the same following the heartbreak of losing his soulmate. While his children feel unbearable sadness in the loss of their father, there is peace in knowing that David and Janet have been reunited.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Because of this postponement, David’s children would like to invite those who have special memories of their dad to send an email to davidbeckyjenny@gmail.com. We know he touched a lot of lives and would love the opportunity to hear these stories and share in his memory.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the American Kidney Fund in honor of David’s late wife, Janet Sue.