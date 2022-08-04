Skelton, David G., 95, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 30, 2022. He was born and grew up in Collinsville, Illinois. He was drafted in 1945, right out of high school, and served in the U.S. Army in Germany until 1948. Upon returning to the States, he used the G.I. Bill to attend Washington University. While there, David discovered the campus YMCA, which led to him working at YMCA Camp Lakewood in the summers and an association with the organization that lasted the rest of his life. In June of 1952, he graduated with a teaching degree and was hired by the Webster Groves School District that fall, for which he moved to Rock Hill. At a teacher’s meeting that first year, he met his beloved wife, Joan Brueggemann, who passed away in 2009.
In 1953, the YMCA recruited him to return. Over the next 20 years, he held several different positions: outreach coordinator for racial equality and anti-poverty programs; director of youth programming for the Midcounty YMCA; executive director of the Carondelet YMCA; and capital campaign finance manager for the land purchase and construction of the South County YMCA.
In 1972, he returned to the Webster Groves School District as a teacher at Edgar Road Elementary School. He became a principal and worked in that position at Warson Woods Elementary, Steger Elementary, and Hudson Elementary schools.
After retirement, David and Joan traveled all over the world, but their favorite travels were to the YMCA’s Trout Lodge each summer with their children and grandchildren.
David was a 70-year member of Webster United Methodist Church and sat on many charitable boards. He loved history, was an avid reader, and kept up a flower and vegetable garden. He loved and was loved by all who met him and is especially remembered for his kindness to others and his unassuming manner.
David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. David is survived by his four children, Beth (Ed Shafer) Skelton, Tad (Anne) Skelton, Stacy Skelton, and Amy (Terry) Hobbs; his 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Chuck. He is survived by his brother, Rich (Joyce) Skelton.
Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road 63123, on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial service at Webster United Methodist Church, 600 N. Bompart 63122, on Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor to Webster United Methodist Church, Washington University Campus YMCA, or the Katy Trail at mostateparks.com would be gratefully appreciated.