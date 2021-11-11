Jones, David Franklin, born Aug. 18, 1940, in St. Louis to Mary “Velma” (née Gibson) and Grover Cleveland Jones, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1 with his wife, Lori, son, Peter, and daughter, Becky Hanrahan, by his side.
David graduated from Cleveland High School in 1959 and William Jewell College in 1963. He served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam as a cryptographic officer, rising to the rank of Captain. After an honorable discharge, he returned to St. Louis and began a long career in development which allowed him to fulfill his passion for helping others and giving back.
David’s example inspired friends, colleagues and donors to realize their own philanthropic aims and, through the gifts of time, talent and treasure, make organizations and communities stronger. In 1970, David inaugurated the St. Louis American Heart Association Chapter’s annual holiday Christmas card campaign featuring scenes of St. Louis, which continued for over 30 years. He transitioned into higher education in 1973, first working at Maryville University, then as the chief development officer at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, before returning home to St. Louis in 1980 to begin his 18-year career at Washington University, where he rose from the position of director of development for the school of engineering to associate vice chancellor of schools, alumni and development.
David retired in 1998 and started a consulting firm through which he partnered with St. Louis non-profits, big and small, to secure necessary support to grow and continue community-centric missions. He served as the development consultant to the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center from its inception in 1998 through 2011, supporting the efforts of William H. Danforth to attract and anchor biotech in St. Louis. David was the architect and consultant for the campaign for MICDS in 2000, the capital campaign to establish and build City Academy (which he named) to provide low-income children in north St. Louis with access to quality education, and the 2002 matching campaign to save the world-class St. Louis Symphony Orchestra through the transformative Jack Taylor gift.
Many more organizations benefited from David’s expertise including UMSL, St. Louis University, Fontbonne University, the Sheldon Concert Hall, the Starkloff Disability Institute, the Nature Conservancy and the American Youth Foundation, which runs Camp Miniwanca. David was recognized in 2015 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals with the peer-nominated “Spirit of Philanthropy” award.
David leaves behind his wife, Lori; his children, Peter and Becky (Peter) Hanrahan; two granddaughters, Poppy and Rosie Hanrahan; and two fur babies, Ernie and HulaBaby. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, and many pets who are sure to welcome him in heaven.
It is our honor and responsibility to carry forward his legacy by living life to the fullest, and respecting and helping others, always with a smile, a touch of whimsy and a lot of mischief.
Visitation at Bopp Chapel Thursday, Nov. 11, from 4 – 8 p.m. A celebration of life is planned for the evening of Dec. 8. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University, City Academy, Starkloff Disability Institute or American Youth Foundation.