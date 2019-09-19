DeChristo, David E. of Kirkwood, Missouri passed away September 4, 2019, leaving family and friends to forever cherish his memory. David served as an Air Force Sgt. (12/66 – 6/69), retired AB Electrician, and a Divine Science Minister. Services at Unity Church Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.
