Cantrell, David B., age 83, a lifelong resident of Webster Groves, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Beverly (nee Meyers); daughters and sons-in-law Eva (Dan) Klaus, Laura (Chip) Shanle, and Genny (Dan) Griffin; grandchildren Leland (Ashley), David, Kaitlyn and William Shanle, Clare and Lisa Griffin, Kelly and Kyle Klaus; niece, Kathy (nee Mahany) (Bruce) Trigg.
Dave served in the U.S. Marine Corp and displayed those values throughout his life. Professionally, he served as a Teamster, Local 618, representative, the owner of Cecil Whittaker’s Pizza, Affton, Missouri, and McLain’s Corner. He was devoted to his family and a loyal friend. He enjoyed mentoring young people. He was a wonderful person and an excellent role model. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation is Monday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 9 p.m., funeral service is Tuesday, Sept. 10, at noon. Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, Affton, Missouri, 63123. Burial to follow the service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A gathering is planned following at Llywelyn’s Pub, 17 Moody Avenue, Webster Groves, Missouri, 63119. Please come and celebrate his life with us.