Grimmer, David Aldo, 83, of Glendale, Missouri, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 14, 2022. On a day of love and appreciation for those in our lives, David brought us all together this Valentine’s Day to honor and celebrate his life, and the impact he has had on all of our lives.
Born in Ursa, Illinois, David attended Culver Stockton College, married Charlotte Allen in 1964 and moved to St. Louis, Missouri, to pursue a career in sales.
Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting David knew that he was genuine and fun-loving, and enjoyed life to the fullest. David thrived on the connections he made with people. He made every moment memorable.
He was inducted into the Unity High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009 for basketball. He was a beloved basketball coach at Mary Queen of Peace. David, affectionately called “Poppie” by his grandchildren, and “The Grims” by his friends, found great joy in baking for others. He could often be found in the kitchen tinkering with a new recipe, adding his own special touch. David was especially known for his sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls and strawberry rhubarb pie.
David dreamed big and enjoyed providing for his family, who he loved dearly and bragged about every chance he could. Also among his claim to fame: David made a remarkable hole-in-one on the fourth hole at Westborough Country Club. He enjoyed life, having fun, and celebrating others every chance he got.
David was predeceased by his father, Aldo Grimmer; his mother, Marian Thesen Grimmer; and his sister, Barbara (Grimmer) Rowell. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Charlotte (Allen) Grimmer; their two children and five grandchildren: David Jr., his wife Jennifer, children Max, Freddie and Lucy; and Julie, her husband Josh, children Megan and Nate, who all reside in St. Louis. He also leaves behind his niece, Stephanie (Rowell) Rutledge, her husband, Don, sons Nic and Brady, residing in San Diego, California; and nephew Brian (Ba) Rowell, and his daughter Olivia, residing in Peoria, Illinois.
Visitation to be held at 9 a.m. and funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Feb. 26 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Webster Groves, Missouri. If desired, donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul.