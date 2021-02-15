St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Periods of snow. High 7F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -1F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.