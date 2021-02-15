The Kirkwood School District is continuing to use data in its decision-making process during the era of COVID-19, with the goal of bringing all interested students back to school five days a week.
Currently, Kirkwood elementary students attend in-person classes Monday through Thursday. Middle and high schoolers attend mornings on campus and return home for lunch and virtual learning during the afternoons. All students learn virtually on Fridays, a practice administrators said will continue to keep students accustomed to virtual classes.
“We are still in this pandemic. There is a chance we might have to go fully virtual, so we have preserved Fridays (for virtual learning),” Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said during a school board workshop on Monday, Feb. 9.
“There’s been a couple dozen times where our virtual Fridays have saved us full classroom quarantines,” he added. “When any students get symptoms we have to backtrack 48 hours for contact tracing, and a lot of those times, it’s Friday to Monday.”
Ulrich said the district plans to bring Kirkwood Early Childhood Center students back to a five-day, in-person schedule by March 8, with plans to further engage older students in the works. The district is also considering changing periods of quarantine from 14 days to 10 days, based on current COVID-19 data.
During the workshop, Ulrich touted new plexiglass desk shields the district recently purchased for middle and high school classrooms. The barely-visible shields are a step up from previous incarnations with thick white borders, which made visibility difficult for some students. Ulrich said the district is considering purchasing these new shields for elementary students if interest arises.
Proposition R
The district will offer several upcoming Prop R “power hours” to field questions from parents and community members about the measure that will be on the April 6 ballot.
The online sessions can be accessed at kirkwoodschools.org/powerhour. Power hours will be offered the following dates:
• Thursday, Feb. 11: noon to 1 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 13: 9 to 10 a.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 16: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 23: noon to 1 p.m.
• Wednesday, March 3: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, March 6: 9 to 10 a.m.
• Monday, March 8: noon to 1 p.m.
• Thursday, March 18: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, March 20: 9 to 10 a.m.
Prop R is a zero-tax rate change bond issue that addresses overcrowding and security issues within Kirkwood School District schools. Learn more at www.kirkwoodschools.org/propr.
Rentals
The Kirkwood School District will once again allow the renting out of school facilities.
Officials said the decision was driven by improving COVID-19 statistics and that all rentals will be done under the umbrella of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health’s youth sports guidelines.