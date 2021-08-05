Brady, Daniel S., 1953-2021, 67, of St. Louis, died July 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis.
Dan had a career as a computer operator in the banking industry. He was a former expert class motorcycle racer, and an accomplished distance bicycle rider and was obsessed with bass fishing. Dan was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in south St. Louis County. Despite many life-altering illnesses and surgeries, Dan often said “I played the hand God dealt me.”
He is survived by his mother, Doris (nee Croak); a brother, Gary (Theresa); two nephews, Kevin and Ryan; uncle, David Croak; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Del, in 2020.
Services: Dan has donated his remains to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Dan and his father, Del, on Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 4709 Mattis Road in St. Louis.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests, with gratitude, that memorial contributions be directed to: Trailnet, 317 N. 11th St., Suite 302, St. Louis, MO 63101 — Trailnet.org.